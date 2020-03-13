Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €90.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €90.00 ($104.65) price objective on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research note released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WCH. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.00 ($65.12) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. HSBC set a €62.00 ($72.09) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Independent Research set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Baader Bank set a €88.00 ($102.33) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €82.00 ($95.35) price target on Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €74.86 ($87.04).

Shares of ETR:WCH opened at €47.24 ($54.93) on Monday. Wacker Chemie has a 12-month low of €57.86 ($67.28) and a 12-month high of €97.92 ($113.86). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €65.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is €66.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion and a PE ratio of 17.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.87.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, silicones, silicone fluids, emulsions, elastomers, sealants and resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint and coating, chemical, cosmetic, textile and leather, paper and film coating, fabric coating, electrical and electronic engineering, insulation technology, mechanical engineering and metal processing, medical technology, automotive, communications technology, office equipment, household appliance, plastics and rubber processing, and mold making applications.

