WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC cut its stake in WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,864 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,767 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.21% of WABCO worth $14,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBC. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in WABCO by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 699 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in WABCO by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in WABCO by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,364 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in WABCO by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,193 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WABCO by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,107 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. 98.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WBC stock opened at $132.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.35. WABCO Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.75 and a 1 year high of $146.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $777.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $867.97 million. WABCO had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 7.19%. Equities research analysts predict that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WABCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

