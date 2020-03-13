W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 311.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,047 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 4th quarter valued at about $95,000. 70.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $51.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. W. R. Berkley Corp has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WRB. Buckingham Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded W. R. Berkley from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.00.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

