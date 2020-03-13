Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Position Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,691,211 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,673,815 shares during the quarter. Vodafone Group makes up 1.5% of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Vodafone Group worth $438,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sculati Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $834,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,900 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,594 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

VOD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.25.

Shares of VOD opened at $13.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.04 and its 200-day moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $12.73 and a 12-month high of $21.72.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD).

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.