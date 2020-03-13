Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Earns “Buy” Rating from HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) in a research report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other research reports. DZ Bank cut their price objective on Vodafone Group from GBX 165 ($2.17) to GBX 160 ($2.10) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 233 ($3.06) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Vodafone Group from GBX 219 ($2.88) to GBX 230 ($3.03) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.43) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 193.88 ($2.55).

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 105.04 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Vodafone Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,602 ($21.07). The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 146.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 153.02.

In other news, insider Margherita D. Valle bought 71,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.83) per share, with a total value of £99,031.94 ($130,270.90).

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company's consumer products include mobile services, such as call, text, and data; broadband; television offerings and voice; mobile money services through M-pesa; Giga TV, an advanced digital service; and converged communication solutions, such as GigaKombi, Vodafone One Net Enterprise, Vodafone One, and Vodafone Meet Anywhere.

