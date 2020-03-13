VNT Chain (VNT) Trading Down 57.4% This Week

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 13th. During the last week, VNT Chain has traded down 57.4% against the U.S. dollar. One VNT Chain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including FCoin, Bibox and Bilaxy. VNT Chain has a total market cap of $1.62 million and $199,616.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About VNT Chain

VNT Chain’s launch date was August 18th, 2017. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,710,663,095 tokens. VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en . The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs

Buying and Selling VNT Chain

VNT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, FCoin and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

