Vivo Capital Viii, Llc Sells 528 Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) Stock

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CRNX) major shareholder Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 528 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $10,296.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Vivo Capital Viii, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 10th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 7,555 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $161,677.00.

On Friday, February 7th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,905 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $129,910.00.

On Tuesday, February 4th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,460 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $306,888.00.

On Friday, January 31st, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 5,400 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total transaction of $117,180.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Vivo Capital Viii, Llc sold 13,920 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $309,024.00.

Shares of NASDAQ CRNX opened at $13.19 on Friday. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $12.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.81. The stock has a market cap of $380.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 17.18 and a current ratio of 14.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.81.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRNX shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is CRN00808, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 biased agonist, which is in Phase I clinical trials used for the treatment of acromegaly.

