Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) PT Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) had its price target upped by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.81% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on VIRT. TheStreet lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.75 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, January 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.94.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 115,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,852. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.34. Virtu Financial has a 12-month low of $14.94 and a 12-month high of $26.57. The company has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of -0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Virtu Financial had a negative net margin of 3.83% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $257.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 208.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.14% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

