Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 88,589 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,602,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 88,589 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $73,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 129.1% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 912 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 69.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.79. 37,515,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,226,472. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.80 and a 12-month high of $59.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Summer Street raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.38.

In other news, SVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 17,922 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $983,917.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 61,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total value of $3,855,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 902,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,376,961. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 242,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,930,668 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

