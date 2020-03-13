Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 403,965 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 612,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403,965 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.17% of Asbury Automotive Group worth $68,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000.

Shares of ABG stock traded down $2.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,979. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $93.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.22. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $123.44.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 10.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Asbury Automotive Group news, Director Eugene S. Katz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.43, for a total transaction of $78,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,571,658.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $111.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Asbury Automotive Group to and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Asbury Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.17.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

