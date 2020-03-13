Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,408 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 615,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,408 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.07% of United Parcel Service worth $72,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. 56.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UPS. ValuEngine raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down previously from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.26.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $2.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.78. 346,494 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,116,317. The company has a market cap of $75.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. The business had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.65%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

