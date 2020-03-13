Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,659,159 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,812,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,659,159 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $77,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter valued at about $190,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Steven Madden during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,443 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,201. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.46. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $44.79.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $414.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.96 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Steven Madden from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Steven Madden currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.13.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

Featured Article: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.