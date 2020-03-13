Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 110,228 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,564,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,228 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $69,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 45,491,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,023,027,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,025 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,915.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,473,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $110,001,000 after buying an additional 2,391,562 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,426,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,084,000 after buying an additional 1,909,876 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 6,758,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,551,000 after buying an additional 1,214,950 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,470,000.

Shares of VWO stock traded up $1.00 on Friday, hitting $34.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,460,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,582,609. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.40. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $32.83 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

