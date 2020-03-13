Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 763,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of ONE Gas worth $71,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 9,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 2.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Oklahoma boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma now owns 4,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Bank of America began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a price objective for the company. Cfra upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Sidoti dropped their price objective on ONE Gas from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.86.

ONE Gas stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.80. 11,451 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 337,583. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.69 and its 200-day moving average is $91.84. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $65.85 and a 12 month high of $96.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $452.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This is a positive change from ONE Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.54%.

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

