Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 553,983 Shares of AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 553,983 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of AngioDynamics worth $73,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,856 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 40,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,045 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 4,814 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AngioDynamics alerts:

ANGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

ANGO stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.64. 4,493 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,042. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $25.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.85.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

AngioDynamics Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides AngioVac venous drainage system that includes venous drainage cannula for the removal of fresh, soft thrombi, or emboli during extracorporeal bypass; and cardiopulmonary bypass circuit for use in procedures during extracorporeal circulatory support.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO).

Receive News & Ratings for AngioDynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioDynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.