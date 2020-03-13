Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 42,866 Shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683,914 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 42,866 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.57% of Silicon Laboratories worth $79,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 2,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SLAB traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.16. 22,562 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 448,963. Silicon Laboratories has a twelve month low of $69.40 and a twelve month high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.55, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $99.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.31.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.05). Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $219.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 433,447 shares in the company, valued at $52,013,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Matthew Johnson sold 1,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $184,780.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,073.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,102 shares of company stock worth $2,606,021 in the last 90 days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SLAB shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Silicon Laboratories in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital cut their price target on Silicon Laboratories from to and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.78.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, such as multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

