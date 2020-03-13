Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 2,210,697 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) by 4,668.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,258,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,210,697 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.04% of Silgan worth $70,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 11,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Silgan by 0.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 124,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Silgan by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 18,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 44,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLGN traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.75. The company had a trading volume of 11,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 525,337. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $25.25 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.38. Silgan had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.37%.

SLGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Silgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Silgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

