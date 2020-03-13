Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 45.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 199,705 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.69% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $68,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NBIX. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Kyle Gano sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.05, for a total transaction of $380,254.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 28,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.56, for a total value of $3,028,998.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,425,792. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,641 shares of company stock valued at $4,976,586 in the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neurocrine Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.53.

Shares of NBIX stock traded up $1.05 on Friday, hitting $82.00. The company had a trading volume of 21,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,090. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 252.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.85 and a twelve month high of $119.65.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.54 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

Featured Article: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.