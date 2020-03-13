Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $82.22 Million Stock Position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,504,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 154,347 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $82,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQC. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 233,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,663,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New bought a new position in Equity Commonwealth in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,387,000. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equity Commonwealth stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.70. The stock had a trading volume of 27,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,406. The company has a quick ratio of 75.91, a current ratio of 75.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.63 and a beta of 0.31. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $34.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.54.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 million. Equity Commonwealth had a net margin of 385.36% and a return on equity of 15.13%. Equity Commonwealth’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on EQC. ValuEngine downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

