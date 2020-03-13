Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $78 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Victory Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 31.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 840,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 377,948 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $77,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VNQ. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $73.74. The stock had a trading volume of 366,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,876,893. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $72.60 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.13.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

