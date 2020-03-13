Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $73.64 Million Stock Position in Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carlisle Companies, Inc. (NYSE:CSL) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 455,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 116,904 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.80% of Carlisle Companies worth $73,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 138.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 314,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,793,000 after purchasing an additional 182,475 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,420,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,131,680 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $344,991,000 after purchasing an additional 56,656 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 161.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 91,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,278,000 after purchasing an additional 56,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 156.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 88,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,283,000 after purchasing an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CSL traded up $3.96 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.26. 14,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.00. Carlisle Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.99 and a fifty-two week high of $169.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.30.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 18.21% and a net margin of 9.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies, Inc. will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 24.13%.

CSL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $178.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from to in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.86.

In other Carlisle Companies news, insider Karl Ted Messmer sold 26,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $4,294,724.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,442,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturing company. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction. The Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; and specialty polyurethane products and solutions for various markets and applications.

