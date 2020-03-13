Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $72.76 Million Holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) by 174.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,226,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,321,824 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.32% of Sunstone Hotel Investors worth $72,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 633,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,702,000 after buying an additional 107,897 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 673,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 94,947 shares during the period. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 39.8% during the third quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 27,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 7,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 20.9% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 21,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors during the third quarter worth $1,221,000.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,080,640. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.15. Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $272.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.96 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is presently 210.71%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Company Profile

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

