Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $70.17 Million Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 615,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 26,032 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $70,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,292,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,333,598,000 after acquiring an additional 103,719 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Waste Management by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,329,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,921,000 after acquiring an additional 540,962 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,803,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,547,000 after acquiring an additional 9,501 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,770,159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $201,726,000 after acquiring an additional 88,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,589,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $181,185,000 after acquiring an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,457 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.71, for a total transaction of $181,702.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,451.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total transaction of $66,156.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.43.

Waste Management stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.38. 118,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,947,576. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.95. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

