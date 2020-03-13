Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $68.92 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,621,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,937 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $68,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 94,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,030,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 53,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2,603.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PXF traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.20. 3,837 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,845. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $42.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.91 and a 200 day moving average of $40.68.

