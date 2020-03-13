Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,449,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 172,537 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invitation Homes worth $73,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,802,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648,171 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,291,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,009,000 after acquiring an additional 482,474 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 13,489,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,519,174 shares during the period. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 10,633,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,152,029 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 7,299,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,603 shares during the period.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INVH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invitation Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. TheStreet upgraded Invitation Homes from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Invitation Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.68.

Shares of INVH traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.08. 68,902 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,766,799. The stock has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.98. Invitation Homes Inc has a 12 month low of $22.00 and a 12 month high of $32.70.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $444.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.54 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.00%.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.79, for a total transaction of $601,787.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 190,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,672,671.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

Featured Story: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.