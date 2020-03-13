Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,264,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.51% of SkyWest worth $81,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 1.1% in the third quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 17,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 24,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 15,580 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in SkyWest by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SkyWest alerts:

In other news, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,327,357.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SkyWest stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.96. The stock had a trading volume of 18,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,529. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $66.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SKYW shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.57.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

Featured Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.