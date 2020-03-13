Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 199,395 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 134.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 347,651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,395 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $76,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Savior LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other news, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total value of $302,188.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $197,266.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,270,826.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,108 shares of company stock valued at $26,776,159 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $203.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,272. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $163.68 and a 52-week high of $249.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $235.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market cap of $57.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.32.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.49. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 28.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRTX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from to in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.33.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.