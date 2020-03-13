Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 106,451 Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 24.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 544,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,451 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.29% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $75,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Castleark Management LLC boosted its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 952 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 2,789.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter.

ASND has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. BidaskClub upgraded Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $148.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.13.

ASND stock traded down $3.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,673. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of -24.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.75 and a current ratio of 15.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.57. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52-week low of $90.06 and a 52-week high of $145.59.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

