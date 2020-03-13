Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 621,827 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 49,917 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $70,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,466,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,103,000. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,149,769 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,441,000 after purchasing an additional 612,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,150,065 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,476,000 after purchasing an additional 587,113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Medtronic from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

NYSE:MDT traded down $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.86. 3,324,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,948,197. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.91. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15. The company has a market capitalization of $123.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.67.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

In related news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

