Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,245,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 296,932 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $70,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the third quarter valued at $928,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods in the third quarter worth about $9,141,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 107.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 855,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,788,000 after buying an additional 443,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,893,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,109,000 after buying an additional 375,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Flowers Foods by 143.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 267,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,194,000 after buying an additional 157,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Flowers Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

FLO traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.19. The company had a trading volume of 39,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,124. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.29. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.66 and a 1 year high of $24.50.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $917.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $910.28 million. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets bakery products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Direct-Store-Delivery and Warehouse Delivery. The Direct-Store-Delivery segment produces and markets fresh breads, buns, rolls, tortillas, and snack cakes. This segment offers its products primarily under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Tastykake, Wonder, and Cobblestone Bread Company brand names.

