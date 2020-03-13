Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 69,869 Shares of Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,512,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 69,869 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.54% of Essent Group worth $78,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Essent Group by 134.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $138,000. Renaissance Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $208,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Essent Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ESNT shares. MKM Partners upgraded Essent Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Essent Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Essent Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Essent Group from $57.50 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Essent Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Essent Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

ESNT stock traded up $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.10. 16,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,970. Essent Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $32.85 and a 52-week high of $55.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200-day moving average of $50.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.26.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.03. Essent Group had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 64.05%. The business had revenue of $228.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essent Group Ltd will post 6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Essent Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.31%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.50, for a total value of $36,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,449,652.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Glanville bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $46,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,544.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $457,125. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Essent Group Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

