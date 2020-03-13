Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 648,313 Shares of Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AIMT) by 43.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,139,188 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 648,313 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Aimmune Therapeutics were worth $71,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. FTB Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 67.3% in the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 63,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Aimmune Therapeutics by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 69,230 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $33.00) on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics from to in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Aimmune Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

Shares of AIMT stock traded down $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,351,392. Aimmune Therapeutics Inc has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.15.

Aimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AIMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aimmune Therapeutics Inc will post -3.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas T. Sheehy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas bought 2,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, with a total value of $49,942.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,665 shares of company stock valued at $84,012 and sold 30,400 shares valued at $1,045,100. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Aimmune Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes product candidates for the treatment of peanut and other food allergies. Its lead Characterized Oral Desensitization ImmunoTherapy (CODIT) product candidate is AR101, an investigational biologic, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with peanut allergy.

