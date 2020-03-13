Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 521,461 Shares of Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cabot Corp (NYSE:CBT) by 55.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,455,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,461 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 2.57% of Cabot worth $69,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cabot during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Bank & Trust grew its position in Cabot by 463.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,156 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Cabot in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $240,000. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cabot in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Cabot from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group raised Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

Shares of CBT stock traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.73. 9,268 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,617. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. Cabot Corp has a 1-year low of $25.82 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.49.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.04). Cabot had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 3.98%. The company had revenue of $727.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cabot Corp will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Cabot’s payout ratio is currently 35.81%.

Cabot Company Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and compounds of carbon black and rubber.

