Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 459,756 Shares of Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corp (NYSE:STC) by 34.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,809,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 459,756 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Stewart Information Services worth $73,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 1.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 711,272 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,590,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the third quarter worth approximately $553,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 142.0% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 23,758 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,942 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Stewart Information Services by 113.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 55,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 29,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,575,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stewart Information Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Matthew Morris sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $76,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 330,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,405,191.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger bought 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.93 per share, with a total value of $818,565.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 24,941 shares in the company, valued at $995,894.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 40,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,519,644 and sold 5,772 shares valued at $227,538. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded up $2.25 on Friday, reaching $31.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,836. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a current ratio of 3.41. Stewart Information Services Corp has a fifty-two week low of $28.36 and a fifty-two week high of $44.49. The stock has a market cap of $774.54 million, a P/E ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.60.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $509.91 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Stewart Information Services’s payout ratio is 43.64%.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction services. The company operates in two segments, Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment is involved in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

