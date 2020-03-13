Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 1,612 Shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 722,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.92% of FTI Consulting worth $79,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 244.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 41.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 71.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 97.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FCN traded up $6.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.49. 5,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,413. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $119.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.20. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $72.94 and a one year high of $130.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 0.38.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.13). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $602.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

FCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company's Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides turnaround and restructuring, business transformation, interim management, valuation and financial advisory, transaction, dispute advisory, and tax services, as well as mergers and acquisitions (M&A), and M&A integration services.

