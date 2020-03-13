Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$19.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its target price decreased by Raymond James from C$23.00 to C$19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$30.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$22.79.

Shares of TSE VET opened at C$4.40 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of C$4.01 and a 1 year high of C$36.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$16.60 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.73%. Vermilion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

