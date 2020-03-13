Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Price Target Cut to C$18.00

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) had its price objective trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$22.00 to C$18.00 in a research report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on VET. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$17.50 to C$9.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Raymond James set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$22.79.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

Shares of VET stock opened at C$4.40 on Monday. Vermilion Energy has a 52-week low of C$4.01 and a 52-week high of C$36.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$19.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 62.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 1,314.29%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.