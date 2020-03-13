Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Sells $1,070,000.00 in Stock

Vector Group Ltd (NYSE:VGR) Director Bennett S. Lebow sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $1,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,002,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,121,742.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Bennett S. Lebow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vector Group alerts:

On Wednesday, March 4th, Bennett S. Lebow sold 125,000 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total transaction of $1,433,750.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Bennett S. Lebow sold 453,272 shares of Vector Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.81, for a total transaction of $5,806,414.32.

Shares of VGR traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.34. The stock had a trading volume of 34,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,616. Vector Group Ltd has a 52 week low of $7.92 and a 52 week high of $14.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.86.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. Vector Group had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $439.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Vector Group Ltd will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 228.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VGR. ValuEngine cut shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vector Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 3rd quarter worth $466,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,522,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vector Group by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,199,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,249 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,455,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Vector Group in the 4th quarter worth $3,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes in 109 combinations under the Pyramid, EAGLE 20's, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Vector Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vector Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.