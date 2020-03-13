Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) – Barrington Research cut their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Varian Medical Systems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 10th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.24. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Varian Medical Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.35 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Get Varian Medical Systems alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Varian Medical Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from to in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $166.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.13.

VAR opened at $104.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Varian Medical Systems has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $150.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $828.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $829.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAR. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 19.9% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 143,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 23,750 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,824,000. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,465 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Andrew Eckert sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.41, for a total transaction of $804,758.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,754.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP John W. Kuo sold 814 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $115,563.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,024 shares in the company, valued at $5,540,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,500 shares of company stock worth $2,369,406 in the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Varian Medical Systems

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Varian Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varian Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.