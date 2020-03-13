Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Holdings Lifted by Financial Advisors Network Inc.

Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $422,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 81,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 36.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 49,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 13,224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $32.71 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $30.97 and a 12 month high of $44.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.36.

