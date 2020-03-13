USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) Short Interest Update

USD Partners LP (NYSE:USDP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 34.0% from the February 13th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 158,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 329,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of USD Partners by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 452,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after buying an additional 32,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

USDP opened at $4.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. USD Partners has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $11.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 36.45%. This is an increase from USD Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th.

USD Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Terminalling Services and Fleet Services. The Terminalling Services segment owns and operates Hardisty terminal, an origination terminal for loading various grades of Canadian crude oil onto railcars for transportation to end markets; Stroud terminal, a crude oil destination terminal, which is used to facilitate rail-to-pipeline shipments of crude oil located in Stroud, Oklahoma; Casper terminal, a crude oil storage, blending, and railcar loading terminal located in Casper, Wyoming; and terminals in San Antonio, Texas and West Colton, California, which are unit train-capable destination terminals that transload ethanol received by rail from producers onto trucks.

