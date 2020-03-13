USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10

USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:USTB) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0959 per share on Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.75. USAA Core Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $51.52.

