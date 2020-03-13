United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $150.00 price objective on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.34% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on UTX. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Benchmark started coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on United Technologies from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.80.

Shares of UTX opened at $102.50 on Friday. United Technologies has a 12-month low of $92.80 and a 12-month high of $158.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $93.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Technologies will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,292,724,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,820,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,713 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7,504.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,138,071 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $170,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,106 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,034,348 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,251,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,173,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,523,634,000 after purchasing an additional 782,934 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

