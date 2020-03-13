United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) Short Interest Up 61.2% in February

United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 694,800 shares, a growth of 61.2% from the February 13th total of 431,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 172,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $26.79 on Friday. United States Cellular has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $51.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that United States Cellular will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 9,775 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,619,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of United States Cellular by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,353 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,769,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. 17.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on USM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.58.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.