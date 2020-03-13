United Rentals (NYSE:URI) PT Lowered to $135.00

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 62.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on URI. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $111.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.89.

URI opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.12 and its 200 day moving average is $141.33. United Rentals has a 12-month low of $83.00 and a 12-month high of $170.04.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.38. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that United Rentals will post 20.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,408,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 531.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 570,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,123,000 after acquiring an additional 480,002 shares during the last quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 4,311.1% in the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 306,707 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,150,000 after acquiring an additional 299,754 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 91.2% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 618,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,128,000 after acquiring an additional 294,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,193,800 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,088,000 after acquiring an additional 206,621 shares during the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

