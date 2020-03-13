UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on UMH. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.82. The stock had a trading volume of 3,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 196.83 and a beta of 0.70. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $16.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business had revenue of $37.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.34 million.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth about $157,000. Institutional investors own 63.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Umh Properties, Inc. acquired 17,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Eugene W. Landy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.84, for a total value of $126,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have purchased 19,345 shares of company stock worth $269,975 over the last quarter. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Featured Story: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.