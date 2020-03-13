Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Upgraded at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ULE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,300 ($30.26) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,117.13 ($27.85).

LON:ULE opened at GBX 1,941 ($25.53) on Tuesday. Ultra Electronics has a 12-month low of GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86). The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion and a PE ratio of 29.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,115.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,096.48.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 39.20 ($0.52) per share. This is a positive change from Ultra Electronics’s previous dividend of $15.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ultra Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.78%.

Ultra Electronics Company Profile

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

