Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.916-7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.

NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 963,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,423. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on ULTA. Cowen reiterated a buy rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a buy rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $273.17.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

