Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.55-12.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.916-7.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.39 billion.Ulta Beauty also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.55-$12.75 EPS.
NASDAQ:ULTA traded up $7.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.63. The company had a trading volume of 963,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,423. Ulta Beauty has a 1-year low of $190.83 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Ulta Beauty Company Profile
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
