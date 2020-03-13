Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) PT Lowered to $270.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $317.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.54.

ULTA traded up $14.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.21. 36,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 908,423. Ulta Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $190.83 and a fifty-two week high of $368.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $276.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $764,418.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,605,982.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,539,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $636,468,000 after purchasing an additional 72,084 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,676,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,309,000 after purchasing an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 907,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $229,174,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after purchasing an additional 257,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

