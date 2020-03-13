Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Guggenheim

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.78.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average is $255.87.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.61 earnings per share. Ulta Beauty’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 11.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

