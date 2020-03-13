Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Guggenheim

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “reduce” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Guggenheim’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.22% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $281.78.
Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $208.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.67. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $190.83 and a 52 week high of $368.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $276.23 and its 200 day moving average is $255.87.
In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $764,418.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,605,982.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 405,756 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $102,713,000 after acquiring an additional 51,742 shares during the last quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Green Square Asset Management LLC now owns 3,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Running Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,220,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,743,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.
About Ulta Beauty
Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.
